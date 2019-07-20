Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.23 Million

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce $136.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.70 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $571.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $575.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $682.80 million, with estimates ranging from $638.40 million to $725.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,453,000 after purchasing an additional 272,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 129,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,068,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 190,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,643. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

