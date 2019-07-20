ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,009 shares in the company, valued at $335,508.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ADTRAN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 1,167,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,940. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

