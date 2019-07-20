Adam M. Veness Sells 538 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $21,901.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

