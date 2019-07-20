AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

AbbVie stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.