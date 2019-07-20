$79.79 Billion in Sales Expected for BP plc (NYSE:BP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc (NYSE:BP) will report sales of $79.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.74 billion to $85.83 billion. BP posted sales of $76.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full year sales of $300.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.93 billion to $335.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.37 billion to $434.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,785. BP has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

