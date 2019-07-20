$400.00 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $400.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.90 million and the lowest is $396.90 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $345.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,449. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,800. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

