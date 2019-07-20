$24.66 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post sales of $24.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the highest is $35.09 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $92.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.31 million to $175.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $39.98 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 181,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 565,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,812. The stock has a market cap of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

