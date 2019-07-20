-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.98). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.14. 1,350,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34. Insmed has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.82.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

