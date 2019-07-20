-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Principia Biopharma.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,511. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.91 million and a P/E ratio of 67.68.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $30,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 220.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

