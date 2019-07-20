$0.63 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

COLB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.62. 198,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,764,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,877,000 after buying an additional 574,267 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,280,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after buying an additional 234,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,709,000 after buying an additional 416,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,410,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,191,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 43.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after buying an additional 294,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

