$0.60 EPS Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 273,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 221,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,824 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

