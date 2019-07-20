-$0.49 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($3.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 131,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $209,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KZR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 49,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

