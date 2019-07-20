$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.49.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $726,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $655,228.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 287,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,694. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

