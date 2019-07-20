$0.12 EPS Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 232,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,244. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $729.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,875.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $811,454. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in RadNet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

