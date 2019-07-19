Zoomba Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zoomba has a total market cap of $35,482.00 and $53.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002720 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000181 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 18,855,744 coins and its circulating supply is 18,497,390 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.