Zacks: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned RiceBran Technologies an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,279,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 666,667 shares during the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,697. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

