Zacks: PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Shares of PCTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.05.
PC Tel Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.
