Zacks: PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 385,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PC Tel by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in PC Tel by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.05.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

