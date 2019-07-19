Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.87.

ALLT stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allot Communications by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

