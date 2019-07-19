Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $5.46 on Monday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Fluent by 113.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

