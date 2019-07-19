Zacks Investment Research Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.18. argenx has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $150.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.0% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.