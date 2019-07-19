Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Omeros by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Omeros by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

