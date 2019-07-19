Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Sell

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Leap Therapeutics worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.