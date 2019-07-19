Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $250.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

