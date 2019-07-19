Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Insulet reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.66 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,025 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 384.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

PODD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,469. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,452.20 and a beta of 1.12. Insulet has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $124.38.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

