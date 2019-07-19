Zacks: Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.
Zacks has also given Bel Fuse an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 24,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
