Zacks: Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Zacks has also given Bel Fuse an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 242,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 24,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.