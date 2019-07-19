Zacks: Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Zacks has also given Bel Fuse an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 242,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 24,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.