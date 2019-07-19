Zacks: Analysts Set $4.10 Target Price for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.10 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ NOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,712. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.86 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

