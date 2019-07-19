Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 977,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,680,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. 48,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,142. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.