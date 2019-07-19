Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 977,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,680,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. 48,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,142. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.