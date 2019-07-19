Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.58 Million

Analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $57.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.82 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. AtriCure reported sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $226.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.95 million to $226.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $254.46 million, with estimates ranging from $252.11 million to $256.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 129,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.69. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,778,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after acquiring an additional 474,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 729,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 565,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

