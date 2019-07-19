Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $224.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

ARES stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 429,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 132,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $3,457,608.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 274,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $7,601,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,709 shares of company stock worth $37,208,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,318,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 396,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

