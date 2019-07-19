XYO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,611.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX and YoBit. XYO has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $25,611.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.14 or 0.05323669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.