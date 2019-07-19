XRP (XRP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.19 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbank, DragonEX, Bitso and ZB.COM. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $13.81 billion and $1.19 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00289572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01488781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00123770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000531 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,553,791 coins and its circulating supply is 42,832,704,971 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

