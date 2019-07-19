WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,144.67 ($14.96).

WPP stock opened at GBX 919 ($12.01) on Monday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 974.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

In other news, insider Cindy Rose bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

