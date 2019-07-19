Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Argus

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Argus to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on StoneCo and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

