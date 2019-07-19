Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Standpoint Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. GMP Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

