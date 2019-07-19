Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Standpoint Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. GMP Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
