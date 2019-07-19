Wandisco (LON:WAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Wandisco (LON:WAND) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of WAND stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Monday. Wandisco has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

