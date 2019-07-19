Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.44 ($108.65).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €65.68 ($76.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.36. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 12 month high of €130.25 ($151.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

