VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.22

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and traded as high as $26.46. VSE shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 21,665 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get VSE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.22.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $87,021.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,837,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,466,372.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $265,641. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of VSE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VSE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.