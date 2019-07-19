Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $362.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.36. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.46 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 70,263 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $1,788,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth about $1,448,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.