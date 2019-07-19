Villa World (ASX:VLW) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Villa World Ltd (ASX:VLW) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.33 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.34 ($1.66), approximately 160,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The firm has a market cap of $292.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.27.

About Villa World (ASX:VLW)

Villa World Limited develops and sells residential land in Australia. It operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction – New South Wales and Queensland, and Property Development and Construction – Victoria. The company also develops, constructs, and sells house and land packages.

