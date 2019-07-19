Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VSVS. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 673.80 ($8.80).

VSVS opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Monday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.59.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

