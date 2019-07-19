Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON VANL opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.57. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

