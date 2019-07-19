VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VALEO/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of VALEO/S stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VALEO/S (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.