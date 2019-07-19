VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.70. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 12,705 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 98.98% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 428,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,202.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 162,223 shares of company stock valued at $275,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,175,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 298.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

