United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBNK. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

UBNK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $718.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. United Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

