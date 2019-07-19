United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.33. United Continental also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.50-12.00 EPS.

Shares of UAL opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.76.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

