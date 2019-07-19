Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0211 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00272884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.01315478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00118083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,837,072 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.