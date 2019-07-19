Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.94 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 33.93%. Turquoise Hill Resources’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,089,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 959,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,130,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 565,659 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

