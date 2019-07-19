Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Shares of TCX opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tucows has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Tucows’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tucows by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tucows by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

