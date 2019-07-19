TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.55

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $394.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $987,363.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,306.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,067 shares of company stock worth $2,379,993 in the last ninety days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TTEC by 513.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.