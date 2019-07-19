TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $635.98 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. TRON has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $635.98 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Upbit, DragonEX and Tokenomy. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00289572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01488781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00123770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000531 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coindeal, Indodax, OKEx, Mercatox, Bitbns, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, Coinrail, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Rfinex, LBank, Neraex, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, RightBTC, BitFlip, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Binance, Tidex, CoinTiger, IDAX, Kryptono, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bibox, IDCM, Huobi, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, WazirX, CoinBene, Bithumb, Hotbit, Braziliex, CoinFalcon, OEX, Exrates, CoinEgg, BitForex, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Tokenomy, Liquid, DDEX, Ovis, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Zebpay and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

